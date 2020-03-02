All services are private with arrangements by Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
Larry Gene Renfroe, age 70, of Pottsville, died Saturday, Feb. 29 (2020) at home.
He was born on June 16, 1949, in Russellville, to Eugene Garrison and Ethel Renfroe. His grandparents, Fines and Ada Standridge Renfroe, helped raise him.
In addition to his grandparents and parents, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Walter Renfroe, and his stepfather, George Wheatley.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Betty Powell Renfroe; two daughters and sons-in-law, Laura Christensen (Eric) and Erin Jones (Greg); three brothers, Gary Renfroe, Douglas Wheatley and Roger Garrison; two sisters, Evelyn Garrison and Cynthia Nelson; six grandchildren, Astrid, Ingrid, Sigrid, Clayton, Greta and Ada; and two aunts, Pearl Grigsby and Helen Renfroe.
All services are private with arrangements by Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com .
