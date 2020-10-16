Memorial services are pending; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Larry Wayne Lasater, age 71, of Harrison, passed away Oct. 14 (2020) at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville.
The son of the late Julius and Lula Mae (Smith) Lasater was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 14, 1948.
Larry is survived by his son, James Bertram-Lasater of Washington and his sister, Debra Ayers of Lampe, Missouri
