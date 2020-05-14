Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Peel Full Gospel Church, with interment at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in McGehee; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at t he church, with arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
U.S. Air Force veteran Larry Truman Peacock, age 74, of Yellville, passed away Wednesday, May 13 (2020).
Larry was born Aug. 23, 1945 in McGehee, to the late James Henry and Virginia Marie (Pace) Peacock. He was the husband of Joanne Peacock, of the home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday May 19, at Peel Full Gospel Church. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday May 19, at Peel Full Gospel Church. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday May 20, at Mt Tabor Cemetery in McGehee. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Peel Full Gospel Church, c/o Carroll Johnson, P.O. Box 62, Peel, AR 72668 or to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Commented