Larry Ray Clifford, age 66, of Yellville, passed away Friday, April 10 (2020) at his home.
Larry was born April 8, 1954 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Carolyn (Folkerts) Clifford, of Joplin, Missouri, and the late Pat Clifford. He was the father of Jason Clifford and Nick Clifford.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Yellville Park for children’s sports: City of Yellville, P.O. Box 647, Yellville, AR 72687.
