Larry Shipman, age 81, of Omaha, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 23 (2019) in Harrison.
He was born April 15, 1938, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Clyde and Lois (Wagner) Shipman, who preceded him in death.
Larry graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in Illinois. He married the love of his life, Peggy Freese, on Sept. 19, 1957. He worked at Caterpillar for over 20 years and later became a farmer and over-the-road trucker. Larry and his beloved wife, Peggy, traveled the country enjoying the view from the windshield of the “Big Rig.” In 1999, they moved to Omaha, and became members of Burlington Baptist Church where they made many lasting friendships. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Larry loved to laugh and make others laugh.
Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Shipman; his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Kevin Olinger, of Wisconsin; his sister, Nancy Waller, of Florida; and a host of dear friends and family.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Dwight Crowley officiating.
Interment will be at Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan, Illinois.
