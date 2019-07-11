Larry Siebert

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Green Forest United Methodist Church; Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Nelson's Green Forest Chapel.
Larry Forrest Siebert, resident of Green Forest, departed this life Saturday July 6 (2019) in Green Forest, at the age of 68.
He was born June 22, 1951, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Evan B. and Alberta P. (Colwell) Siebert.
Larry graduated from Tri Center High School in 1969. He entered the United States Air Force and served from 1970 to 1972 as an airplane mechanic and was honorably discharged. He was awarded the NDSM AFM900-3 during his time
On July 21, 1973, Larry married the love of his life Audrey (Suz) Flaharty who survives him. He is also survived by two sons, Chad and wife Lahanna Siebert ,of Jasper, and Chet and wife Leah Siebert, of Green Forest; 10 grandchildren, Todd Allen and Gemma Siebert, of Nashville, Tennessee, Chanton Williams, of Washington, Brett Siebert, Tyler Richardson, Drew Siebert, Kylan Siebert, Josie Siebert, Forrest Siebert, Tiana Siebert and Ryken Siebert; four brothers, Bill Siebert and wife Jackie, Marv Siebert, George Siebert and wife Kate, John Siebert and wife Vicki; two sisters, Mary Kuster and Patty Drabek; one brother-in-law, Danny Flaharty; one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Flaharty; one brother and sister in-law, Arlon and Vickie Martens; special friend, William Shaw; and several nieces, nephews, host of other family, friends and loved ones.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Elmer Flaharty; mother-in-law, Virginia Flaharty; son, Christopher Troy Siebert; brother, Walter Siebert; three brothers-in-law, Don Flaharty, Ronnie Flaharty and Jerry Kuster; sister-in-law, Nancy Flaharty; and nephew, Robert Siebert.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Nelson’s Green Forest Chapel in Green Forest. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Green Forest United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mike Bolin officiating.
Memorial donations to Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com .
Commented