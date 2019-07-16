Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at New Hope Baptist Church, with interment at Omaha Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Latricia Ann Randall, age 59, of Omaha, passed away Thursday, July 11 (2019) at her home.
She was born Jan. 14, 1960, in Deer, to Garrett M. and Lassie Carmack Campbell.
Trish was a long-time resident of Omaha and was engaged to be married to Wendell Seals with plans for marriage in August. She had worked as an administrative assistant in Branson and had been a goat farmer and dog breeder. Her goats were her passion and she had a gift and heart to breeding dogs. She enjoyed going to auctions and was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Diamond City Country Club and AKC. She also enjoyed singing karaoke and helping anyone in need.
Trish is survived by her son, Justin Michael Raver; her fiancé, Wendell Seals; her mother, Lassie Campbell; her sister, Sheila Folks; three brothers, Tim Campbell, Jack Campbell and Coy Campbell; and two grandchildren, Madison Land and Lilly Raver.
She was preceded in death by her father; her stepson, Bryn Raver; and two stepdaughters, Mandy Randall and Angie Randall.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at New Hope Baptist Church, with Gary Sloan officiating. Interment will be in Omaha Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Justin Raver, Wendell Seals, Nathan Plunk, Chance Warner, Hunter Trammell and Ryan Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers are Matt Folks, Nathan Ward, Chase Campbell and Leon Campbell.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
