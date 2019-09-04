Laura 'Janie' Chance

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Ridgeway Church of Christ in Harrison; arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services – Mountain Home.
Laura Jane “Janie” Hayes Chance, of Jonesboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 3 (2019) in Mountain Home, at the age of 60.
Janie was born Aug. 23, 1959, in Harrison,to Walker and Lela Richesin Hayes.
Janie is survived by her husband, Larry Chance, of Jonesboro; two sons, Dax (Delana) Chance and their daughter Emma, of Little Rock, and Chad Chance, of Fayetteville; three brothers, Rusty (Kay) Hayes, Butch (Sue) Hayes, and Buck (Tonya) Hayes; four sisters, Kathy (Roy Len) Sisco, Barbara (Herb) Gipson, Cricket (Rocky Bob) Thomason, and Candy (Mike) Carlson; along with 16 nephews, three nieces, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one niece, Beth Hayes McElroy.
Janie was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ. She was an avid gardener, a passion she turned into a business when she opened Laura Jane Designs Flower Shop. She loved celebrating holidays, moments and people, especially children. She was every child’s favorite aunt.
Easter at Janie’s house was a culmination of all her favorite things – family, friends, flowers, crafting, cooking and the Easter bunny himself. Janie’s love for life was contagious. She squeezed every ounce of happiness out of every day. She was an incredibly talented person that made everything she touched into something beautiful. Her bright and energetic personality will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Ridgeway Church of Christ in Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Hospice of The Ozarks in Mountain Home or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services – Mountain Home.
Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com .
Commented