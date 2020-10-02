Private family graveside services will be held at Burlington Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Lavonia Christine Amos, age 89, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29 (2020) at Somerset Nursing Home in Harrison.
The daughter of the late Dock R. Wood and Nancy Bowman Wood was born Nov. 30, 1930, at Dardanelle. She was the wife of the late Glenn R. Amos.
Private family graveside services will be held at Burlington Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Commented