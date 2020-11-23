Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 25, at Alpena Cemetery, with arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
Lavonne Louise Langston, age 94, of Alpena, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21 (2020).
She was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Denver, Colorado, to William Edward Engert Sr. and Phyllis Elizabeth (Collinson) Engert.
Her family moved to Green Forest in 1934. She attended Green Forest Schools. In 1944, she married Roy Frank Langston. Lavonne worked at an aircraft plant in Wichita Kansas, as riveter in World War II. She was a lady of many talents, including, farming, beekeeper, sewing, gardening, musical instruments and connecting with people. For over 20 years she worked at Alpena Community Center.
Lavonne is survived by her son, Russell Langston and wife Jeanie, of Harrison; daughter-in-law, Shellia Ann Langston Wall and husband Zane, of Alpena; grandchildren, Michael Langston (Taylor, Austin, Abbie Lane, Brookelin, Linzee) Angie Schuh (Dustin, Cory), Brian Langston (Nicole, Tasha, Brendon, Lucas),Travis Langston (Anamei, Gabrien, Allyson, Taylor), Cecily King (Kyle, Keegan), Roy Lee Langston (Dalton, Kressie), and Ronnie Aaron Langston (Benjamin, Austin, Trinity and Kami); brother, Clyde Engert and wife Ann; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Frank Langston; two sons, Frankie Lloyd Langston, and Ronnie Clyde Langston; brother, William Engert Jr.; and sister, Arlene Engert.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 25, at Alpena Cemetery. Anthony Newboles will officiate with interment following.
