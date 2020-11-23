No services; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Lawrence "Horse Fly" Sargent slipped the bonds of Earth to be with Jesus surrounded by family on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 21 (2020).
He was born to Greene Adam and Carrie (Sexton) Sargent on Oct. 12, 1943, in Maidsville, West Virginia.
His family moved to Toledo, Ohio, when he was a small child. In 1979, he moved to Jasper. After moving to Jasper, Larry (as he was known to his family and friends) worked as a mechanic for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, building, traveling and camping. He spent many happy hours with his family and friends and was a joy to so many people in his life and such a character.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and a stepson.
Larry leaves behind his wife, eight children, 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many friends who were blessed by his life.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Per his request, simple cremation with no services to be held.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
