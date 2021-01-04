No services are planned; arrangements are with Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
Lawrence James Gervais, age 79, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
He entered this life July 16, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Aaron) Gervais. He was the husband of the late June Marie (Garrison) Gervais.
Larry wished no fuss, hence there is no service currently planned. He has donated his body for research purposes to MedCure through the help of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
