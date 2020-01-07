Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Sand Hill Cemetery, in Yardelle; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
LC Jones, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 6 (2020) at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was 87 years old.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Sand Hill Cemetery, in Yardelle. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The son of Clarence and Victoria (Waters) Jones was born on Feb. 18, 1932, in Harrison.
LC enjoyed race car driving, bee keeping, gardening, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jones; his parents; and two sisters, Ovie McCutcheon and Jewell Horne.
Survivors include one son and his wife, Les and Kristin Jones, of Edmond, Oklahoma; one grandson, Sterling Jones; one nephew, Carl David; and one niece, Glinnia Jean Flood.
