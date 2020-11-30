Leamon "Lee" Wade Lucas Sr.

All services are private; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary.
Leamon Wade Lucas Sr., “Lee,” of South Lead Hill, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (2020).
He was born in May 1940, in Star, North Carolina, the son of William and Samantha Ritter Lucas.
He met and married the love of his life, Joyce Stinson, in 1980, in Tennessee. They drove together for a couple of years and settled down in Arkansas.
“Lee” was always on the move throughout his lifetime of being a truck driver, and he never met a stranger. He drove most of his career in Harrison for Mass Merchandisers and Mckesson.
Lee loved his country and joined the Army National Guard where he received an Honorable Discharge. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. Lee enjoyed bowling in his younger years and hunting and fishing and time with family and playing bingo.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Lucas; his parents; and siblings, Tracy, Gertrude, Eula Mae, John, Vernon and Beatrice.
Lee is survived by his children, Leamon Lucas Jr., William Lucas and John Lucas, all of Maryland, Deniece and Mark Richardson, of Lead Hill, and Annette and Kelly Sisson, of Iowa; grandchildren, Judeth Tittle, Mark Lucas, Leamon Griffin, John Griffin, Travis Griffin, John Lucas Jr., Laura Lucas, Nicole Domowski, Ashley Corbman, Erica Schoene, Tabitha Purdy andJames Sisson; and over 15 great-grandchildren.
All services are private.
Condolences can be left at www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
Commented