Leisha Hendrix, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, May 19 (2020).
The daughter of Kenneth Hendrix and Sammy Wyatt was born on June 14, 1965, in Harrison.
Leisha loved the outdoors and going camping. She loved riding horses and motorcycles. Leisha enjoyed watching auto racing. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and she and her dog Asher loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris Hunter; and son John Thomas Melbourne Jr.
Leisha is survived by her parents; son, Josh Hendrix (Kelsey) of Harrison; nephew "son", Paul Hendrix; a brother, Utah Hendrix; six grandchildren, Gary Hendrix, Jarrett Hendrix, Preston Hendrix, Mackenzie Hendrix, Sarah Hendrix and Alden Hendrix; and many other relatives and friend who will miss her.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Alpena First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Love Cemetery at St. Joe.
Pallbearers are Josh Hendrix, Gary Hendrix, Jarrett Hendrix, Paul Hendrix, Earl Hendrix, Harold Hendrix and Preston Hendrix. Honorary pallbearers are Utah Hendrix, Joseph Sherck and Eugene Smith.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
