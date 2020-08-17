No services are planned; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Lela Estes, of Harrison, passed away at Hillcrest Nursing Home on Sunday, Aug. 16 (2020) at the age of 89.
The daughter of the late Gemes Monroe and Nancy Florence (Roe) Etchison was born at Omaha, on Feb. 1, 1931.
Lela enjoyed gardening and family gatherings. She loved her grandchildren and was their biggest fan, never missing any of their activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Estes; two sons, Milton Estes and Tommy Estes; three brothers, Elmer, Ellis and Leotis Etchison; two sisters, Edna Free and Eva Etchison; and a daughter-in-law, Beth Estes.
Lela is survived by two sons, Johnny (Cheryl) Estes and Roger Estes; two daughters, Rita (Larry) Bruce and Evie (Rodney) Kammrad; 12 grandchildren, Billy Estes, Misty Hawley, Cody Estes, Cory Estes, Haley Holsted, Katie Hancock, Ross Estes, Justin Lawson, Matthew Bruce, Jacob Bruce, Sara Estes and Tommy Estes; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her caregivers and staff at Hillcrest Home.
Cremation arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. No services will be held at this time.
