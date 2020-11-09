A drive-by/drop-in memorial to honor and remember Bud will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Walsh house (210 Wren, Harrison, AR 72601), with arrangements and cremation under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Leldon “Bud” Walsh, age 77, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1943, in Merkel, Texas, the son of Pete and Nina Walsh.
Bud was a member of Capps Road Church of Christ of Harrison, where he served as a Deacon and Bible teacher. He was employed by Goodyear for 42 years. He was manager of a retail store for 20 years and later for 22 years as owner of Four Lane Tire before retiring in August 2007.
He attended Rogers High School and the University of Arkansas. Bud served in the Arkansas National Guard with the rank of Sargent First Class. Bud enjoyed golf, wood carving and painting. He served as president of the Harrison Art League for many years. He loved watching anything to do with the Razorbacks, NCAA Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bud married Ginger Carson on Aug. 4, 1966, and they were married for almost 50 years.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Amy Little and her husband Aaron; a grandson, Hudson Thomas Little; a granddaughter, Ginger Clair Little, all of Nixa, Missouri; his sister, Dorice Shores and husband Eddy; his brothers, Bill Walsh and wife Kathy and Gerald Walsh and his late wife Sandra, all of Northwest Arkansas; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
A drive-by/drop-in memorial to honor and remember Bud will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Walsh house (210 Wren, Harrison, AR 72601). Social distancing will be in place and everyone is requested to please wear a mask. Final interment will be in Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the national lymphoma society https://www.lls.org or the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/donate .
