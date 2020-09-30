Private graveside services were held at Sand Hill Cemetery in Yardelle; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Leler “Rita” Reece, age 83, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 27 (2020) in Springdale.
The daughter of the late John B. Ladner Sr. and Leler O. (Redmond) Ladner was born in Picayune, Mississippi, on March 27, 1937. She was the wife of Thomas E. Reece, of Western Grove.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sand Hill Cemetery Fund, HC 32, Box 167, Hasty, AR 72640.
