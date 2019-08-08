Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Canaan Cemetery near Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Lena Jewell Battershell, 94, of Marshall, died Thursday, Aug. 8 (2019) at Highland Court in Marshall.
The daughter of Charles Cleveland Treat and Ona (Nettie) Griffin Treat was born March 7, 1925, at Greer, Oklahoma. She was the wife of the late Gale Calvin Battershell.
