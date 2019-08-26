Family memorial service and burial will be held at a later Date; cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Missouri.
Lena Mae Hancock, 86, of Omaha, entered into rest on Monday, Aug. 19 (2019) at Harrison Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Family memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Missouri.
Lena was born March 4, 1933, in Omaha. She was the daughter of Claude and Goldie (Tate) Stacy. She graduated from School of the Ozarks in 1951. Lena moved to Florida and had worked as a dispatcher for an electric co-op. Lena moved back to Omaha and had worked for Emerson Co. and Flexsteel Corp. in Harrison. She was also a beautician.
Lena attended the New Hope Baptist Church in Omaha when she was able. She will be remembered for her paintings and writings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Hancock; sons, Ricky Fearno, Stacy Fearno and Joseph Gilstrip; two brothers, Lee Stacy and JW Stacy; and sister, Joyce Gorecke.
Lena is survived by her children, Donald Phipps, of Blue Springs, Missouri, Katheryn Duckett, of Independence, Missouri, April Ward, of Berryville, and Nancy Moore and Joye Taylor, both of Branson, Missouri; brother, Sonny Stacy, of Hollister, Missouri; sisters, Becky Anderson, of Bloomington, Illinois, Pauline Robertson and Stella Daniels, both of Branson, Missouri, Maxine Drennan, of Placerville, California, and Judy Boone, of Omaha; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
Commented