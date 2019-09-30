Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Carver Cemetery, at Hasty; Visitation: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct 5, at the funeral home.
Leon “Lee” Reddell, of Independence, Missouri, passed from this world on Tuesday, Sept. 24 (2019).
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. Burial will follow at Carver Cemetery in Hasty. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home.
The son of James Blaine Reddell and Donna Pairlee Bolin-Reddell was born Jan. 31, 1940. He was a the father of Debra Miriani, Marcia Burns, Rebecca Reddell and Jason Reddell.
