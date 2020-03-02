Service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home; burial was at Grandview Cemetery, near Marshall.
U.S. Army veteran Leonard Earl Ragland, 91, of Marshall, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 29 (2020) at his home in Marshall.
The son of Robert Earl Ragland and Della Mae Young Ragland was born Dec. 10, 1928, at Marshall. He was the husband of Virginia Lee Reid Ragland, of the home.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home. Burial was at Grandview Cemetery, near Marshall.
