Service: Graveside at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Leslie Cemetery; Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall.
Leon Redman, age 80, of Leslie, passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 8 (2020) at Baptist Health in Little Rock.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Leslie Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall.
He was born in Leslie, on April 8, 1939, to Artis Redman and Mary Bratton Redman. He was the husband of Sharon Holsted Redman, of the home.
Commented