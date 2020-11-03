Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri.
No services are planned at this time for Leon Whatley Jr., age 76, of Omaha. He passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29 (2020).
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri.
He was born on May 5, 1944, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the son of Leon and Lorean Peterson Whatley Sr. He had been a resident of Omaha for several years.
Survivors are his daughter, Mary Beth Battaglia and husband John, of Louisiana; one sister, Debra Gangi and husband Phillip, of Mississippi; three grandchildren; and his companion for many years, Sharon Withee, of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son Leon Whatley III.
Memorial contributions in his memory are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Crippled Children Hospital.
