Graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Crossroads Cemetery with arrangements by Lemley Funeral Home in Atkins.
Leonard Dale Smith, Jr., 51, of Atkins, passed away Sunday, March 8 (2020) at his home.
He was born July 25, 1968, in Harrison, son of the late Leonard Dale and Thelma Jean Campbell Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gloria Smith; and a granddaughter, Scarlett Smith.
He is survived by his children, Joseph Smith, Joshua Smith and wife Shakeita, ShyAnn Smith, and step-son, DeCoda Van Winkle; grandchildren, Jaiden Smith and Wylder Davis; wife, Anita Smith; sisters, Brenda and husband Randy McClaine, Linda Barber, and Jody and husband Ron Cline; brother, Lonnie Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Crossroads Cemetery with the Rev. Hank Duvall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Leonard Dale Smith Jr. Memorial Expense Fund, c/o Lemley Funeral Service, P.O. Box 126, Atkins, AR, 72823.
Online obituary and condolences are available at www.lemleyfuneral.com .
Commented