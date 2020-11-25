Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Milum Cemetery, in Lead Hill; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Leonard Norman Bergan Jr., 81, of Lead Hill, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (2020).
He was born on March 11, 1939, in Palmer, Alaska, the son of Leonard and Alice Moffitt Bergan. Leonard leaves behind his wife, Barbara Bergan, and many family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Milum Cemetery in Lead Hill. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
