Leora Ann Trublood, age 94, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, Dec.10 (2020) at her home.
She was born on April 17, 1926, in Harrison, to the late Horace Horatio Qualls and Lettie Mae Mallett Qualls.
She was a member of the Dardanelle First Baptist Church, and she loved sewing, watching the squirrels in the yard and taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Leonard Trublood; and one brother, Herbert Qualls.
Survivors include her four children, LeeAnna Richardson (James) of Russellville, Letha Phillips (Chuck) of Dardanelle, Paul Trublood, of Alpena, and Don Trublood (Connie) of Harrison; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Richardson, Jacob Phillips, Brad Trublood, Zach Trublood, Brandon Criner and Will Criner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Andrew Monfee and Deborah Sunday school class.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Dardanelle First Baptist Church with Brother Mike Smith and Brother Carl Fair officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle. Burial will be at Hilltop Cemetery in Harrison.
Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.
