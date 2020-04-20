A memorial will be planned for a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Leroy Kline Moore (Gramps) passed away on Monday, April 20, at the age of 87.
Leroy was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Liberty Illinois, the son of Kline and Frances Moore.
He grew up on a farm in Illinois, and developed a love for tractors and implements, a passion that stayed with him for the next 73 years. He loved to share his experience and knowledge of vintage equipment and farming with his family and of course they loved listening to his stories and memories of the past.
Leroy also had quite the green thumb, as plants flourish around him in his gardens and yard.
In 2007, Leroy moved to Harrison along with his wife Peggy of 41 years. Leroy was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1950. Leroy served as an Elder in the Harrison Congregation and devoted many hours looking for people who would like to learn more about the Bible and the wonderful promises.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Gordon Moore; and a sister Doris Berry.
Leroy is survived by the love of his life, Peggy Moore; daughters, Linda and husband Francis Hoshauer, of Atwood, Illinois, and Brenda Craft, of Liberty, Illinois, her son Randy Moore, of Bradley, Illinois; stepdaughters, Debbie and husband Leland Davis, of Berryville, and Patti and husband Jack Chisum, Cindy and husband Dennis Patrick, all of Harrison; and stepson, Mike Koster, of Green Forest.
He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence and Gary Moore; sister, Betty Waelder, all of Illinois; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ed and Helen Stricklin, of Oklahoma, and Raymond and Ginny Fuhrman, of Harrison.
Leroy had 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends, and special neighbors.
The family of Leroy Moore would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation of the many comforting words, prayers, cards and the expressions of kindness extended to our family, during our time of need.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
A memorial will be planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffman.com .
