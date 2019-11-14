Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall; he will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Leroy Vandever Cox, 93, of Marshall, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 12 (2019) at Highland Court in Marshall.
The son of Dixon Cox and Della Rawls Cox was born Feb. 3, 1926, at New Albany, Mississippi.
