Leslie “Les” Upton, 89, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3 (2019) at Mt. Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation.
The son of Roy Upton and Sudie (Lee) Upton Davis was born at Jonesboro, on April 30, 1930. He was the husband of Peggy Upton.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Northvale Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
