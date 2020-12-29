Memorial visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper; there will be a gathering in Lesa’s honor at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Community Building in Parthenon.
Lesa Carolyn Massengale, age 60, of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23 (2020) at her home in Jasper, surrounded by family.
Lesa was the daughter of Robert “Bob” and Phyllis (Hulsey) Tanner. She was born July 29, 1960, in Page, Arizona.
Lesa loved spending her time gathered around the kitchen table with family and friends enjoying good food and lots of laughter. She was a loyal, true and honest friend. She filled every one of her roles to the best of her ability. Lesa was a remarkable daughter, sister, aunt, mother and granny. She was generous to a fault. Lesa was very gifted and talented, excelling at any creative task or project she attempted. She exemplified Ecclesiastes Chapter 9 Verse 10 which states: “whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might.”
She was dearly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Tanner; nephews, Joe Johnson and Freddie Peoples; brother-in-law, Fred Peoples; and grandparents, Clay and Avis Hulsey and H.E. and Nola Tanner.
Lesa is survived by her mother, Phyllis Tanner, of Jasper; her children, Zachary Clay Massengale, Haley Amber Jones and husband Brandon, of Jasper, and Sarah Beth Johnson and husband Westley, of Harrison; her sister, Tracy Peoples, of Green Forest; her brothers, Robby Tanner and wife Stephanie, of Green Forest, Marty Tanner, of Jasper, Brent Tanner, of Jasper, and Stuart Tanner and wife Tammy, of Green Forest; 10 grandchildren, Brayden Kellogg, Jaida Johnson, Emberlynn Johnson, Scout Johnson, Grady Johnson, Bradley Jones, Layla Jones, Tanner Jones, Jayla Jones and Arya Massengale; the father of her three children, Roger Lee Massengale; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
There will be a gathering in Lesa’s honor at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Community Building in Parthenon.
If you knew Lesa, you knew that she loved good food and to be surrounded by family and friends. So, to honor her we would like anyone who would like to attend to bring one of their favorite casseroles, desserts, or any dish that you like along with a recipe. We hope to see you there and hear your stories about our beautiful mother.
The family of Lesa would like to send our sincere thank you to family, friends, and the community for all the support, prayers, cards, phone calls, food and flowers. We are greatly comforted by all the generous and loving support.
Cremation arrangements are will Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Online condolence may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented