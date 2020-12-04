Service: Noon on Monday, Dec. 7, at Cross Church in Springdale, with private family interment at Fayetteville National Cemetery; Visitation: 11 a.m. - noon Monday, Dec. 7, at Cross Church, Springdale, with arrangements by Nelson Berna Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Remembering the life and legacy of Leslie “Sonny” or “Les” Braunns
Leslie “Les” Edward Braunns, age 65, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 30 (2020) in Johnson.
He was born on July 23, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, to Pearl E. and Bobbie Jan (Morse) Braunns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Bobbie Braunns, and his father-in-law, Buford Francis.
Major (ret.) Braunns, served the citizens of Arkansas as a state trooper for more than half his life. He was commissioned by the Arkansas State Police in September 1979. In 2007, Les was promoted to the rank of major assigned to Little Rock headquarters, serving initially as an executive officer to the director, later transferring to the Highway Patrol Division as commander of the division’s western region troops and at the time of his retirement he was serving as division commander over administrative services which included the Arkansas State Police training section and human resources operations.
It was northwest Arkansas where the trifecta of Les’ life blended perfectly; a place where Les was happiest as a man of God, a man of his family and an accomplished commander in the Arkansas State Police. Additionally, Les proudly served seven years in the United States military, with assignments under the command of the Air Force and Navy Reserves.
Les is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rose Marie Braunns, of the home; three children and their spouses, Wendy (Kevin) Housley of Springdale, Bryan (Stephanie) Braunns of St Francisville, Louisiana, and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Braunns of Prairie Grove; seven grandchildren, Lilly, Carson, Olivia, Owen, Caroline, Isaac and Henry; and two sisters, Debbie Ross and Barbara Braunns, both of Ozark.
Les was most proud of being affectionately known as “Papa.” His seven grandchildren were the light of his life. There was no “gift” too big or “ask” too great that he would not fulfill for his grandchildren. Papa was even known to make post-Christmas runs to Toys-R-Us no later than twenty-four hours after Christmas Day. It is safe to say that Christmas was year-round when it came to the grandkids.
Les had a love for the beach, and every year, for many years, he would visit the same location to experience the serenity of walking along an uninhabited stretch of beach taking in the sound of the waves and feeling the sand between his toes. He only visited it once, but on a “cancer free” celebratory visit to Sandy Point in St. Croix (USV), the beauty of the water took his breath away. He was recalled saying; “If that is what heaven looks like, I can’t wait to go!”
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 7, with a memorial service to follow at noon at Cross Church in Springdale. A private family interment will take place at Fayetteville National Cemetery. The service can be viewed live at www.crosschurch.com/live beginning at noon.
The Braunns family has requested that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate to a memorial in honor of Les, direct the contribution to be used as a college scholarship for a qualifying child of an Arkansas State Trooper. Memorial contributions may be sent directly to either the Arkansas State Police Association by calling (501) 666-2772 or the Arkansas State Police Foundation at https://www.aspfoundation.com/waystodonate .
To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com .
