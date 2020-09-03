Service: Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Harrison, with interment at Roller Cemetery in Mountain Home; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the church, with arrangements by Diamond State Funerals.
Lester Charles Jehnke, age 92, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30 (2020) in Harrison.
He was born April 4, 1928, in Elmhurst, Illinois, to Frederick and Marjorie (Graham) Jehnke.
Harold McIntosh was a special stepfather. Lester married Mary on April 12, 1961.
Lester grew up and graduated high school in Illinois. He was on the wrestling and football teams. Lester attended college at Elmhurst College where he played football. As a 17-year-old, Lester enlisted in the Marine Corps and was stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He fought in World War ll and was on stand-by for the Korean War. Lester was very proud of his service in the Marines. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corps, where Lester earned various medals for his service. Lester remained connected to his Marine buddies by attending reunions while in his 70s and 80s.
Lester settled into his first and lifetime career as a jeweler, (56 years). He repaired, designed, and crafted all types of jewelry. He was always excited to gift the girls in the family with a special ‘papa gift’ at Christmas. He retired in 2006 and he and Mary moved to Harrison in 2007.
Lester enjoyed pumping iron, watching wrestling, college football, strong-man contests, and Fox News. Lester was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fan. He and Mary enjoyed traveling in and out of the U.S. He loved being around family. Later in life when he couldn’t hear very well, he would still enjoy watching each person’s expressions and being amongst everyone.
Lester was a faithful member of Mary Mother of God Catholic Church.
Lester is survived by his wife, Mary Jehnke, of the home; daughter, Debbie (Mark) of Harrison; two grandsons, Kyle (Lindsay) of Olathe, Kansas, and Kindall (Hanna) of Joplin, Missouri; two great-granddaughters, Violette, of Olathe, Kansas, and Caroline, of Joplin, Missouri; and a niece, Carole Fandrich, of Montana.
He leaves behind family and friends who love him very much.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Eileen and Shirley.
A visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, prior to a memorial mass at 11 a.m. at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Harrison. Father Fanrak will be officiating. (Masks are required, and the church is marked for social distancing). Military Honors will be presented. Interment will be at Roller Cemetery in Mountain Home at a later date.
Donations may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 162, Harrison, AR 72602, or Ruby’s Wishes, 102 West Stephenson Avenue, Harrison, AR. 72601.
Arrangements are by Diamond State Funerals and condolences may be left at www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
