A memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Lester Charles Jehnke, 92, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30 (2020).
He was born April 4, 1928, in Elmhurst, Illinois, the son of Frederick and Margorie Graham Jehnke. Lester leaves behind his wife, Mary Jehnke, of the home; daughter, Debbie Martin, and many family and friends.
