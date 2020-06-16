A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Higgins Cedar Hills Memorial Gardens, with arrangements by Higgins Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Tenn.
It is with regret that we announce the passing of Mrs. Letha Doyce Dickinson, age 82, of Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Doyce was born on April 16, 1938, in Yellville, to the late Alva and Rebecca Weiher Johnson. She passed away on Saturday, June 13 (2020) at Donalson Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Doyce was a member of Genesis Methodist Church (formerly, State Line Methodist Church). She attended the School of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, and graduated with an Associate’s of Science Degree. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Arkansas State Teachers College in Conway, majoring in physical education and health. Doyce completed her post graduate work at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, receiving her Master’s Degree in physical education. She worked as a physical education teacher and coached track, volleyball, drill team, swimming and diving. She also taught ballroom dancing at the collegiate level. She was a great synchronized swimmer and enjoyed teaching her students.
Mrs. Dickinson could often be found sewing, doing puzzles or volunteering with Carriage House Players theatre group. She had a kind spirit, always had a smile, and loved people. She also had an endearing love for animals. Doyce left her teaching career early for the greatest job of all time, raising her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Sebreta Leronica Dickinson-Segerson and husband, Michael, of Madison, Alabama; son, Derron Andrew Dickinson and wife, Danielle, of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Raegan Elise Segerson, Ryland Michael Segerson, Tristan Arivett, Landyn Dickinson and Ronin Dickinson; and a brother, Donald Wayne Johnson and wife, Shirley, of Norwood, Missouri.
In addition to her parents, Doyce was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Dickinson, and siblings, Larsh, Olaf, J.V., and E.J. Johnson, Hester Johnson Lee and Viva Johnson Billings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fayetteville – Lincoln County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 37, Fayetteville, TN 37334.
