Letha Ray Clingings, 94, of Marshall, died Friday, Dec. 13 (2019) at her home.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial was at Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.
The daughter of Pearlie O. Horton and Bertha A. Watts Horton was born March 10, 1925, at Rock Creek. She was the wife of the late Felix Douglas Clingings.
