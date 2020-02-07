Lewis Freeman

Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Mt. Judea Cemetery; Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Lewis “Mecky” Freeman, of Mt. Judea, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (2020) at his home. He was 78 years old.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. both on Monday, Feb. 10, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Brother Steve Holt will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Judea Cemetery. Pallbearers are Travis Holt, Jess Holt, Malcolm Symons, Casey Stamps, Zach Freeman and Jeremy Freeman. Honorary pallbearers include Jack Criner, Carl Freeman, Gary Nichols and Jason Martin.
The son of Ernest and Ethel (Foster) Freeman was born on Aug. 29, 1941, in Mt. Judea.
Lewis or “Mecky” was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed gardening and thrift store shopping.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Rex and Roger Freeman; two brothers, Paul and Clinton Freeman; and one sister, Kay Bolin.
Survivors include one son and his wife, Stuart and Leslie Freeman, of Dover; two daughters, Sandy Holt and husband, Nick, of Vendor, and Diane Hice, of West Fork; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Jr. Freeman, of Mt. Judea; and three sisters, Pauline Love, of Independence, Missouri, Berniece Breedlove, of Valley Springs, and Betty Bolin, of Mt. Judea.
