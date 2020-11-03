A memorial service celebrating Libby’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Canning Creek Cove at the Council Grove Reservoir in Kansas; arrangements are with Sawyer Funeral Home, Council Grove, Kan.
Libby Dawn Johnson, age 63, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Saturday, Oct. 31 (2020).
She was born Dec. 2, 1956, to David and Margaret McClain Holt at Harrison.
Libby married Donald Johnson on Nov. 2, 1996, and resided in Dwight, Kansas, until 2014. They moved to El Paso, Texas, for four years and currently in Manhattan.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in El Paso, Texas. Libby had a heart for volunteer work. One of the favorites was being youth leader at Council Grove First Baptist Church for many years with husband, Donald. She was also a mentor for the CGHS Mentor Program.
Libby had a love for gardening and could grow most anything. She could bake the best apple pie as well many other delicious things including decorating cakes for special occasions. She was an avid collector of tea pots. Libby lived to take care of others always making sure everyone else came before herself.
Even though Libby had more than one serious medical condition she never complained. She would often push herself too hard because it needed to done or she wanted to do for others. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother….the grandchildren were very special to her. Libby had a passion for church and to God.
Libby was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Don; mother, Margaret Gray, of Harrison; daughters, Heather Seymour (Mike) of Council Grove, Kansas, and Jessi Sprague (Jesse) of Kingston, Missouri; sons, Dustin Creager, of Lead Hill, and Tyler Johnson (Shawna) of Junction City, Kansas; brother, David Holt, of Harrison; seven grandchildren, David and Hannah Seymour, Annallia Johnson, and Jace, Logan, Avalyn and Isabelle Sprague; and a host of friends.
A memorial service celebrating Libby’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Canning Creek Cove at the Council Grove Reservoir. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Mentoring Program, and sent in care of Farmer & Drovers Bank, P.O. Box C, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com .
