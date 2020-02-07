Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery; Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Linda Fern Watts, age 68, of Leslie, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (2020) at her home in Leslie.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery near Leslie.
The daughter of the late Robert Sharp and Eunice Tumbleson Sharp was born Jan. 17, 1952, at Clinton. She was the mother of Leslie Watts-Finley, of Lead Hill.
