Cremation services provided by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mountain Home; a private graveside service will be held in Star City, at a later date.
Linda Frances Ellis, 78, of Harrison, passed away Friday, April 3 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living in Harrison.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Grady, to the late Lamar and Mary (Davis) Owen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jeff Ellis; the father of her children, Dale Conner; and her brother, Danny Owen.
She is survived by her three children, Wade Conner, of Harrison, LaDell (Joe) LaRue, of Mountain Home, and Marcus (Lydia) Conner, of Harrison; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean (Robert) Hill, of Harrison; three nieces; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Her joys in life were her family, singing and dancing.
Cremation services provided by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mountain Home. A private graveside service will be held in Star City, at a later date.
Commented