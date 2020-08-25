Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Piercetown Holiness Church, with burial at Smith Cemetery at Vendor; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Linda Lou Martin, 71, Western Grove
Linda Lou Hefley Martin was born July 6, 1949, in Vendor. She was the oldest daughter of John William “JW” and Alice (Middleton) Hefley.
Linda Martin, age 71, of Western Grove, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Aug. 24 (2020) at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville, after suffering a stroke in her home on Aug. 19 (2020).
Linda was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Her choice career was wife, mother and Co-CEO of Martin and Sons Farms and Martin Sawmill and Logging. She excelled in her chosen career.
Any person who ever met Linda left knowing they had a dear friend for life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Johnny Wayne Hefley and her younger brother, David Hefley; her maternal grandparents, Dave and Dulcina “Dullie” (Reddell) Middleton and her paternal grandparents, Silvie and Myrtle “Myrtie” (Holt) Hefley; her father- and mother-in-law, Garland and Nima (Greenhaw) Martin; her brothers-in-law, Bobby and Frank Martin; and a nephew, Wesley Martin.
Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jimmy Martin; her sister, Darlene Hefley Kent; her children, Chris, Michelle and Jason (Mandy) Martin; her grandchildren, Cody (Mary) Nelson, Brandon (Corie) Martin, Eli Martin, Emily (Kevin) Gibbins, Toby Martin, Bailey Bryant, Tyler Smith and Macie Smith; her great-grandchildren, Lane and Jacy Nelson, Colter Lee Martin and Jaxon Vance; her nieces and nephews, Jody (Keith, Hunter, Karsyn) Clayborn and John David Hefley; her sister-in-law, Bernetta Hefley; and a host of other family and many friends.
“All that I am and ever hope to be, I owe to my mother.”
~Abraham Lincoln
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Piercetown Holiness Church with Steven Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery at Vendor.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Due to COVID-19 all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Pallbearers are Brandon Martin, Eli Martin, Toby Martin, Kevin Gibbins, Cody Nelson, Tyler Smith, Terry Middleton and Danny Criner.
Honorary pallbearers are Jamey Criner, Nick Holt and Dr. Tom Leslie and staff.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
