Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc, Marshfield, Missouri, with interment at Marshfield Cemetery.
Linda Lu Lloyd, of Marshfield, Mo., was born Dec. 27, 1943, in Red Rock, to Russell and Linda (Davis) Burdine. She departed this life on Monday, Nov. 2 (2020) in Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 76.
Linda was an elementary school teacher, and was a member of MSTA Phi Decta Cappa. She attended New Beginnings Baptist Church. Linda was an avid reader, enjoying novels and mysteries. She loved gardening, her flowerbeds, and playing cards with her beloved grandsons. She was quite the storyteller and will be remembered by her infectious laugh.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lela Kilgore; three brothers, Eugene Burdine, Clinton Burdine and William Burdine; and her brother-in-law Frank Bryant.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Curtis Lloyd, of the home; two daughters, Christa Jenkins (Michael) of Houston, Texas, and Sara Bandy (Kevin) of Olathe, Kansas; three siblings, Robert Burdine (Edna) of Harrison, Alice Bryant of Jasper, and Russell Burdine Jr. (Kay) and Rogers; and two grandsons, Jackson Bandy and Kaden Bandy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Miracle Network or Juvenile Diabetes Association and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
