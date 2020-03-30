Graveside memorial service may be held at a later date; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Linette Virginia Wright, age 49, of Marshall, passed from this life on Saturday, March 14 (2020) at her home.
She was born in Orange County, California on Oct. 6, 1970, to the late Gerald Jackson and Marylou Troeak Jackson. She was the mother of Randall Jackson, Katrina Wright, Andrew Wright and the late Amanda Lin Eddings.
A graveside memorial service may be held for Linette at a later date. Linette will be laid to rest in Western Grove Cemetery close to her beloved grandson, Jerimiah.
Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Commented