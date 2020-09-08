Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Coffman Funeral Home, with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home.
Lisa Anne Best-Sanchez, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3 (2020) at Washington Regional Medical Center, at the young age of 59.
Lisa was the youngest daughter of David and Deanne Lueders. She was born on Jan. 16, 1961, in Richmond, Virginia. The family relocated to Arkansas in 1970.
After graduating a Mountain Home Bomber, she later attended Arkansas Tech. She soon found her passion for the hospitality industry. She worked her way up in the industry. She later became a general manager for the Wood family when they opened the Comfort Inn in 1993. She remained with them for 27 wonderful years, opening more properties for them throughout the years.
During her time, the businesses received many awards and acknowledgements over the years. She was awarded the Jim DeVito Tourism award. She helped organize a national basketball tournament, still running to this day, that could not have been done without her. She was also very passionate about being on the Humane Society board.
Lisa enjoyed boating at the lake with her family and friends every chance she could. She was also a notorious shopper who loved taking her daughter on every trip. She loved spending time with her daughter every chance she could. She loved to travel. Whether it was a motorcycle trip for the day or traveling abroad, she never had a bad time.
Lisa was a devoted wife and loving mother. To know Lisa, was to love Lisa. When you met her, you knew you had a lifelong friend. Her smile could brighten up the room and her laughter was truly infectious. She always took care of everyone. She was a selfless and genuine soul. She loved to help anyone she could, whether it be an ear to vent or just simply needing a hug, she was many people's rock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Deanne Lueders, and her brother-in-law, Randy Campbell.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 14 years, Mark Sanchez; her sister, Sherri Campbell; brother, Barry Lueders (Velda); her daughter, Alisha Best (Ryan); her stepdaughter, Zina Sanchez (Whitney), and stepdaughter, Amanda Satter; her grandchildren, Kylan, Natalia, Dawson, Rory Jo, and Drew; niece, Clarissa Mangrum (Bobby); nephew, Cody Campbell; and a host of work family and friends.
I will walk by my faith that I cannot see
– 2 Corinthians 5:7
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Coffman Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Coffman Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome or memorials can be made to Ozark Humane Society, P.O. Box 542, Harrison, AR 72602.
