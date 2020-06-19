Lloyd Cloud

There will be a Celebration of Life held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the big stage at Lake Harrison Park; arrangements are being handled by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Lloyd “Hot” Curtis Cloud, 77, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, June 18 (2020) in Little Rock.
His high school nickname stuck with him through life and after the birth of grandchildren, he was known as Papa Hot by most that knew him.
The son of Joe and Jessie Donna (Satchfield) Cloud was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Gillett.
Upon graduating high school, Lloyd spent two years in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards, he attended the University of Arkansas, Monticello, obtaining his Bachelor’s Degree and then his MBA at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He taught statistics at UALR and then worked his way up from the bottom and spent many years as the president of Computronics, a data processing company held by First Pyramid Life. He purchased Town and Country Cleaners and Laundry and moved his family to Harrison in 1987. He was still very active in his business even up to the time of his death.
Lloyd loved to fly with crop dusting in his blood. He was able to get his pilot’s license and owned a Cessna 172. When his girls were young, he spent many hours coaching softball teams. He was incredibly competitive! He also dearly loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. He was their biggest fan. He loved gardening and couldn’t wait for the first crop of home grown tomatoes.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Winbury; his parents; a sister, Carolyn; and a brother, Carrol.
His survivors include his high school girlfriend and true love of his life, Jackie Collums, with whom he reunited years after the death of his wife. He is also survived by his daughters, Kristie Marshall and husband Mark and Kellie Cloud; grandchildren, Autumn, Hunter, Kaylee, Kenzie, Kori and Nikkey; and brother, Jim Cloud.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the big stage at Lake Harrison Park. Bring your lawn chair and celebrate with us!
Arrangements are being handled by Holt Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation in Lloyd’s name and please sign up to be an organ donor – help save someone’s life!
