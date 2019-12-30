Loatis Faye Reddell

Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hasty Holiness Church, with burial at Sand Hill Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Loatis Faye (Wallis) Reddell, age 85, a resident of Western Grove, passed away on Saturday evening, Dec. 28 (2019) in Springfield, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hasty Holiness Church, the same church where Loatis served as the pastor’s wife for many years prior to her husband’s death in 1989. Pastor Eddie Reed and Pastor Angie Bower will officiate. Burial will be at Sand Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers are Richard Smith, Wayne Ewing, Cody Burks, Matt Coffman, Matt Hudson and Zach Griswold.
The eldest daughter of Aquilla and Ora (Harp) Wallis was born on July 17, 1934, in Yardelle.
Loatis was a lifelong hard worker, always providing for the needs of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Alvin Reddell; and one daughter, Ilah Jean Burks.
Survivors include two daughters and their husbands, Karen and Wayne Ewing and Lisa and Richard Smith, all of Western Grove; three granddaughters and their spouses, Michelle and Matt Coffman, of Harrison, Kelsey and Matt Hudson, of Hasty, and Sydney and Zach Griswold, of Harrison; one grandson, Cody Burks, of Bergman; six great-grandchildren, Ilah Marie Coffman, Keegan Coffman, Caleb Hudson, Avery Hudson, Adalynn Griswold and Clair Hudson; and two sisters and their spouses, Barbara and Clyde Boren, of Harrison, and Sybil and Joe Wayne Eddings, of Harrison.
