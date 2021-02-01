Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Mary Lois Nichols Elam died on Saturday, Jan. 30 (2021) at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville.
Lois was born on Nov. 15, 1929, in Searcy County, to Troy Olen and Edna Morrison Nichols.
She graduated from Everton High School when she was 17 and went to work and helped with her younger siblings.
She married Brown Elam in 1953. She worked as a cook and supervisor over 30 years for the Harrison School district.
She attended First Assembly of God church and was a devout Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brown; her parents; brother, Olen Jr.; and sisters, Doris Barkhurst, Zella King and Mava Nichols.
She is survived by her son, David (Terri) Elam and their children, Brett and Kaity; her daughter, Pam (Tim) Carr and children, Amanda and Clint; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Bernie (Alberta) and Bob Nichols, of Kansas; sisters, Helen Humphrey and Charlotte (Bill) King, of Kansas; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harrison Faith Assembly.
Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
