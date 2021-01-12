Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Sexton Cemetery in Mt. Judea; services under the direction of Diamond State Funerals.
Lois G. (Freeman) Hunt went home to be with her heavenly family on Tuesday, Jan. 12 (2021) at home, with her loving husband by her side.
Lois was the daughter of the late Verlin and Jean Freeman and is survived by her husband, Stanley Hunt, and his daughter Dayla and husband Dennis Elijah and loving grandchildren; brothers, Carl (Mary) Freeman, Earl (Lola) Freeman, Dale (Mid) Freeman, Jake (Kathy) Freeman, Allen (Julie) Freeman, all of Newton County; and sisters, Brenda (Joe) Collins, of Piercetown, and Patsy Stapleton, of Lead Hill.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Sexton Cemetery in Mt. Judea.
Masks are mandatory at the graveside service.
Services under the direction of Diamond State Funerals.
Online condolences and picture tributes can be shared at DiamondStateCremation.com .
