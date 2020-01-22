Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Gass Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Lois Jean Hensley, 76, of Tennessee, passed away Monday, Jan. 20 (2020).
She was born Dec. 25, 1943, in Boone County in a cabin on the Dubuque Ridge. She moved to Tennessee 20 years ago from Yakima, Washington, where she and her husband moved shortly after they married. She worked as an LPN for over 35 years and enjoyed painting and making jewelry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma Jane Nichols and Charlie Midget Nichols.
Lois is survived by her husband, John Roy Hensley; two sons, John David Hensley and Danny Hensley; a daughter, Becky Hensley; four brothers, Kenneth Nichols, Dennis Nichols, Kerry Nichols and Terry Nichols; two sisters, LouAnn Bibb and Rebecca Hampton; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Gass Cemetery, with Pastor Arvin Adams officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
