Lola “Dee” Gray of Bruno, age 87, passed away Wednesday July 15 (2020) in the care of Twin Lakes Nursing and Rehab Center in Flippin.
Dee was born at home November 3, 1932 to the late Ben and Vertle Davis. She was the wife of Grady Gray.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at Bruno Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Bruno Cemetery Association, c/o JoAnn King, 6604 Highway 125 S., Yellville, AR 72687.
